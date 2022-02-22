CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as oil surges on Ukraine war fears
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2719 to 1.2769
* Price of U.S. oil rises 3.4%
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, surged on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and threats of sanctions.
Oil prices hit their highest since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns.
U.S. crude
Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of Feb. 15, net long positions had decreased to 12,170 contracts from 14,886 in the prior week.
Meanwhile, Canada's parliament has backed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke rarely-used emergency powers to end pandemic-related protests that have blocked streets in the capital Ottawa for more than three weeks.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve
following Monday's market holiday. The 10-year
