CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as global equity markets bounce

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback

* Canadian retail sales rise 1.6% in October

* Price of U.S. oil increases 1.7%

* Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the deterioration in investment sentiment due to the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to ease and domestic data showed that retail sales rose more than expected in October.

Shares globally , one of Canada's major exports, rebounded after slumping the day before on worries that the new variant would derail economic recovery around the world.

U.S. crude prices rose 1.7% to $69.74 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2931 to the greenback, or 77.33 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of 1.2914 to 1.2947. On Monday, it touched its lowest intraday level since December 2020 at 1.2963.

Canadian retail sales rose 1.6% in October from September, mostly on higher sales of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 1% increase.

Preliminary estimates for November showed that retail sales rose 1.2% and wholesale trade was up 2.7%.

Canada's GDP report for October, due on Thursday, could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

On Monday, Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, ordered bars, gyms and casinos shut and directed people to work only from home due to spiking COVID-19 cases.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year was up 5 basis points at 1.442%, after touching on Monday its lowest intraday level since Sept. 23 at 1.282%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.