CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as GDP climbs to pre-pandemic level

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as equities globally began the new month on firmer ground and domestic data showed the economy climbing back to its pre-pandemic level in November.

World stocks rose after a volatile January, as reassuring comments from Federal Reserve officials helped to calm rate-hike jitters.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, held near a seven-year high despite speculation that OPEC+ could go further than expected to add supply at a meeting this week. U.S. crude prices were down 0.1% at $88.11 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2696 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.76 U.S. cents, adding to its previous day's gains but gaining less than the other G10 currencies. It traded in a range of 1.2656 to 1.2726.

The Canadian economy grew 0.6% in November from the previous month, beating expectations for a gain of 0.3%, while a preliminary estimate showed fourth-quarter GDP increasing at an annualized rate of 6.3%.

Separate data provided an indication that the Omicron coronavirus variant could restrain activity in the first quarter.

Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at the joint-slowest pace in 11 months in January as material shortages and disruptions from the variant held back output.

Still, money markets expect the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates in March and six times in total this year.

Canada's jobs report for January, due on Friday, could provide further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 4 basis points at 1.810%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (PIX)

