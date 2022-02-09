CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms ahead of Macklem speech on productivity

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as risk appetite globally rose and investors turned attention to a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

Macklem is due to speak at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on the role of productivity in fostering non-inflationary growth, which could offer clues on the outlook for interest rates.

"Any potential statements around the current state of the economy are expected to echo the hawkish tone communicated at the Bank's January interest rate decision," Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Europe Limited, said in a note.

Money markets expect the BoC to hike next month for the first time since October 2018.

A move by the central bank to shrink the size of its balance sheet, so-called quantitative tightening, could follow shortly after the first hike, analysts say.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.1% to 1.2696 per greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2683 to 1.2715.

World stocks rallied, putting aside worries about rising interest rates for now to take some comfort from positive headlines on Ukraine and upbeat earnings, while a semblance of calm returned to battered sovereign bond markets.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied after it was pressured on Tuesday by the prospect of increased supply from Iran. U.S. crude prices were nearly unchanged at $89.33 a barrel,

Meanwhile, protests in Canada against vaccine mandates have disrupted two key U.S. border crossings, and are snarling hundreds of millions of dollars daily of trade, ranging from cattle to car parts.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down nearly half a basis point at 1.853%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

