CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 2 months amid Ukraine fears
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback
* Touches weakest level since Monday at 1.2790
* Price of U.S. oil rises 3.4%
* Canadian bond yields ease across curve
TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Friday and was on track for a weekly decline as the intensifying war in Ukraine triggered a flight to quality, overshadowing encouraging U.S. jobs data.
Equity markets globally sank, while commodities and the save-haven U.S. dollar soared as the war in Ukraine escalated, with Russia seizing a big nuclear plant.
U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in February, pushing the labor market closer to maximum employment. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.
Canada's dollar will strengthen over the coming year as soaring commodity prices boost the domestic economic outlook and the Bank of Canada hikes interest further, but gains for the loonie will be less than previously thought, a Reuters poll showed.
The currency touched its weakest level since Monday at 1.2790. For the week, it was on track to decline 0.5%.
The value of Canadian building permits fell by 8.8% in January from December, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had expected a gain of 2.0%.
