CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors brace for BoC governor's speech

Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against greenback

Trades in range of 1.3565 to 1.3690

Price of U.S. oil falls 0.4%

Canadian bond yields trade mixed across curve

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices dipped and investors awaited a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem that could help guide expectations for the pace of additional interest rate hikes.

The loonie CAD= was down 0.5% at 1.3684 to the greenback, or 73.08 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3565 to 1.3690.

Macklem is due to speak on the current economic situation, with the central bank set to publish his prepared remarks at 11:35 EDT (1535 GMT).

Money markets have fully discounted a 25-basis-point hike at the BoC's next policy announcement on Oct. 26 and see a roughly 50% chance of a larger increase of 50 basis points. 0#BOCWATCH

The policy rate is expected to peak at 4% in the coming months, versus its current level of 3.25%.

The Canadian dollar is set to fall short of a September forecast for the coming year following sharp losses in recent weeks and as the BoC's rate hikes threaten to push the domestic economy into recession, a Reuters poll showed.

Global shares .WORLD struggled for a firm footing and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back from the three-week high it hit after OPEC+ agreed to cut production targets by 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

The price of U.S. crude CLc1 was down 0.4% at $87.43 a barrel.

U.S. and Canadian employment data, due to be released on Friday, could offer further clues on the economic outlook.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year CA2YT=RR rose 2.8 basis points to 3.894%, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 1.8 basis points at 3.273%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.