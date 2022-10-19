CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as global hopes for peak inflation fade

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback broadly climbed, but the currency's decline was capped as hot domestic inflation data led to raised bets on another jumbo interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie CAD= was down 0.2% at 1.3770 to the greenback, or 72.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3719 to 1.3809. That was the smallest decline among G10 currencies.

"The U.S. dollar is really on the warpath here today," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

"Hopes for a peak in global inflation in the autumn have been dashed. Now we have to wait to see how central bankers respond to that."

Data showing UK inflation at a 40-year high and another round of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials contributed to investor unease.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped, the safe-haven greenback .DXY rallied against a basket of major currencies and stocks on Wall Street fell.

Canada's annual inflation rate inched down to 6.9% in September but was a notch ahead of analyst forecasts of 6.8%, while measures of underlying price pressures failed to ease.

Money markets see a 69% chance that the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its next policy decision on Oct. 26, up from about 30% before the data. 0#BOCWATCH

"If it were not for oil, the Canadian dollar would be much lower," Button said.

U.S. crude CLc1oil futures settled 3.3% higher at $85.55 a barrel as caution over tightening supply countered news that the United States will release more crude from its reserves. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year CA10YT=RR jumping 19.4 basis points to 3.550%, its highest since June 16.

