CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends weekly slide on soft risk appetite

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as recent volatility in global financial markets showed no signs of subsiding, offsetting higher oil prices.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2755 to the greenback, or 78.40 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Jan. 6 at 1.2796.

For the week, the currency was on track for a 1.4% drop, which would be its weekly biggest decline since August 2021.

"Near-term risks are tilting a bit lower for the currency amid soft risk appetite and a long wait for the March BoC decision," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

The Bank of Canada surprised some investors on Wednesday by choosing not to hike its benchmark interest rate, which currently sits at a record low of 0.25%. Its next policy decision is due on March 2.

With the Federal Reserve turning more hawkish, the gap between Canada's 2-year bond yield and its U.S. equivalent fell on Thursday to its lowest level since April 2021 at about 7 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond. It has since recovered slightly to 9.7 basis points.

European stocks fell heavily again as worries about a sudden halt to central bank stimulus and rising tensions between Western powers and Russia over Ukraine drove one of the worst-ever starts to a year for world stock markets.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to investor sentiment.

Oil prices headed towards a sixth consecutive weekly gain, as geopolitical tensions raised supply concerns. U.S. crude prices were up 1.9% at $88.24 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 1.3 basis points at 1.790%.

