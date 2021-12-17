CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends weekly decline as risk appetite recedes

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback

* Currency is on track to decline 0.8% for the week

* Price of U.S. oil falls 1.7%

* Canadian 10-year yield hits its lowest in nearly three months

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the more hawkish stance of major central banks weighed on investor sentiment.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2829 to the greenback, or 77.95 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2772 to 1.2839. For the week, the currency was on track to decline 0.8%.

"Weaker risk appetite is spilling over into energy as a further headwind for the CAD," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

Stocks globally and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports fell as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. U.S. crude prices were down 1.7% at $71.12.

Investors were also assessing a signal this week by the Federal Reserve that it could hike interest rates three times next year. The Bank of Canada has also turned more hawkish.

With inflation surging, the BoC is likely to change its interest rate guidance https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/despite-omicron-bank-canada-likely-signal-earlier-rate-hikes-possible-2021-12-17 in the new year so that it has the option to raise borrowing costs earlier than planned despite the threat the new variant poses to growth, analysts said.

Foreign investors bought a net C$23.9 billion in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds and federal government bonds, Statistics Canada said.

Canadian investors bought a net C$5.4 billion worth of foreign securities, led by acquisitions of non-U.S. foreign bonds.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year rate touched its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.303% before recovering to 1.325%, down less than 1 basis point on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

