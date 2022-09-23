CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends weekly decline as retail sales sag
Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
Touches its weakest since July 2020 at 1.3551
Retail sales fall 2.5% in July
10-year yield slides 8.2 basis points
TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than two years against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the sell-off in global equity markets continued and domestic data showed retail sales falling more than expected in July.
The loonie
Stocks scaled a two-decade high against a basket of major currencies as investors feared bigger interest rate rises are on their way to tame inflation.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be particularly sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment.
U.S. crude
Canadian retail sales fell by 2.5% in July from June on lower sales at gasoline stations, as well as clothing and clothing accessories stores, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 2.0% decrease.
Preliminary estimates for August were mixed, showing retail sales up by 0.4% but factory sales falling 1.8%.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve.
curve. The 10-year
