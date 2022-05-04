CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges up as exports notch record high
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
* Trades in a range of 1.2805 to 1.2847
* Price of U.S. oil rises 4.3%
* Canadian 10-year yield hits an 11-year high
TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed record highs for exports and imports, but gains for the currency were capped ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
The loonie
Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$2.5 billion in March from February as both imports and exports came in higher than analysts had forecast, data from Statistics Canada showed.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, jumped as the European Union spelled out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil, offsetting demand worries in top importer China.
U.S. crude
The market has already priced in a half-percentage-point
rate increase by the Fed later in the day and some 250 basis
points by year-end.
Canada's most populous province, Ontario, will hold an election next month with incumbent Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford favored in polls and the campaign expected to focus on fighting inflation.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
