CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges up ahead of expected Fed rate hike

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose, but the move was limited as investors braced for another oversized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed as a report of lower inventories in the United States and cuts in Russian gas flows to Europe offset concern about weaker demand and a looming U.S. rate hike.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $95.66 a barrel.

Investors widely expect the Fed to increase interest rates by another 75 basis points later on Wednesday, with focus likely to shift to how deeply signs of an economic slowdown have registered with the central bank's policymakers.

Investors are anticipating that rapid tightening by the Fed and the Bank of Canada will hurt economic growth. Both the U.S. and Canadian yield curves have inverted in recent weeks, sending a potential signal of recession risk ahead.

Canada's GDP data for May, which is due to be released on Friday, could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2867 to the greenback, or 77.72 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2848 to 1.2893.

The loonie's modest gain came as upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet lifted sentiment on Wall Street.

The Canadian 10-year yield eased 5.6 basis points to 2.769%, trading about 34 basis points below the Canadian 2-year yield. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

