News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges lower as Wall Street slides

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 05, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as stock markets fell, but the move was limited ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3585 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.61 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3556 to 1.3505.

The currency has weakened 2.5% since the beginning of the year as the U.S. dollar notched broad-based gains against a basket of major currencies.

"I find that the Canadian dollar is highly correlated to the S&P 500 and U.S. stocks are getting hit pretty hard today," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC, said.

Wall Street's major indexes fell, with weakness in megacap growth stocks such as Apple and Tesla weighing on the Nasdaq, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.8% lower at $78.15 a barrel.

The Canadian services sector remained in contraction in February but the pace of decline eased as the prospect of interest rate cuts boosted firms' optimism in the outlook for the economy, S&P Global Canada services PMI data showed.

Investors expect the BoC to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% on Wednesday but to then begin an easing cycle in April or June. 0#BOCWATCH

Still, the Canadian central bank is likely next month to raise its estimate of the neutral interest rate, a key signpost for the level that rates are headed over time, analysts say.

Canadian government bond yields moved lower across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 8.3 basis points at 3.367% after touching its lowest intraday level since Feb. 2 at 3.337%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.