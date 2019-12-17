CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges lower after surprise drop in factory sales

The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against the greenback on Tuesday, extending its pullback from a near seven-week high the day before, as worries about Brexit resurfaced and domestic data showed a surprise decline in manufacturing shipments.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.