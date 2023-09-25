CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges higher as 10-year yield hits 4%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Monday and the 10-year yield moved above 4% for the first time in nearly 16 years, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada would stick with their hawkish stances.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3470 to the greenback, or 74.24 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3455 to 1.3491.

Among G10 currencies, only the Swedish crown SEK performed better than the Canadian currency, as the U.S. dollar .DXY extended its recent gains against a basket of major currencies.

"The Fed and the Bank of Canada are presently the most hawkish central banks in the G10," said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer at AscendantFX.

Last week, the Fed projected that monetary policy would be kept significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected, while hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data bolstered bets on the BoC raising interest rates further.

Money markets see a roughly 50% chance of a rate hike at the BoC's next policy decision on Oct. 23 and have fully priced in another tightening by March. 0#BOCWATCH

Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the most since May, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Sept. 19, net short positions had increased to 48,027 contracts from 41,883 in the prior week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.4% lower at $89.68 a barrel as Russia relaxed its fuel export ban.

Canadian government bond yields climbed across a steeper curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 11.2 basis points at 4.026%, its first move above the 4% threshold since January 2008.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.