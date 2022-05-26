CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as retail sales miss estimates
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback
* Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March
* Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8%
* Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve
TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a move higher in oil prices was offset by domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March, but the currency stuck to its recent sideways trading pattern.
Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, data from Statistics Canada showed.
A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia.
U.S. crude
The Canadian dollar
The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago.
Canadian government bond yields eased across a steeper
curve. The 2-year
