CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as oil price spike hits sentiment

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2686 to 1.2756

* Price of U.S. oil spikes to highest since 2008

* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly climbed and investors weighed extreme volatility in oil prices.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, spiked to its highest level since 2008 at $130.50 a barrel before paring gains, as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude prices were up 1.1% at $116.94 a barrel.

The prospect of surging commodity prices hurting economic activity was a drag on investor sentiment. Equity markets globally fell, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies.

Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday.

The Canadian dollar was 0.1% lower at 1.2739 to the greenback, or 78.50 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2686 to 1.2756.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of March 1, net long positions had increased to 14,140 contracts from 9,253 in the prior week.

Canadian international trade data for January is due on Tuesday and the February employment report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year rose 4.6 basis points to 1.710%, rebounding from its lowest level since Jan. 5 at 1.643% earlier in the day.

