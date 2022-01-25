CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as investors favor safe havens

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2619 to 1.2658

* Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5%

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against the greenback on Tuesday amid investor concern over the crisis between Russia and Ukraine and ahead of upcoming interest rate decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2642 to the greenback, or 79.10 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2619 to 1.2658.

On Monday, it touched its weakest intraday level in more than two weeks at 1.2701, pressured by equity market turbulance.

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors assessed prospects for corporate earnings, with major companies including Microsoft due to report, and tighter impending monetary policy from the Fed.

Both the Fed and the BoC are due to make interest rate decisions on Wednesday. Despite uncertainty triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Canada's central bank could hike rates for the first time since October 2018 in an effort to tamp down inflation.

Fears that Russia will invade Ukraine have added to investor concerns, with NATO saying on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by bullish signals from a tight supply picture. U.S. crude prices were up 0.5% at $83.72 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.7 basis points at 1.795%. On Monday, it touched its lowest intraday level in 10 days at 1.729%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.