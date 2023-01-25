CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as BoC moves to the sidelines

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates as expected in a move that could mark the end of the central bank's aggressive tightening campaign.

The loonie CAD= was down 0.1% at 1.3385 to the greenback, or 74.71 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3341 to 1.3428.

"The Bank of Canada rate announcement has not injected any new momentum into the CAD’s near-term direction," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

"If the economy plays out as the Bank of Canada expects, the implication is clearly that this is the top of the rate cycle."

A preliminary domestic estimate showed factory sales falling 1.8% in December from November, largely driven by decreases in the petroleum and coal product, wood product and primary metal industries.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve.

The 2-year CA2YT=RR was down 7.8 basis points at 3.577%, while the gap compared to the equivalent U.S. rate narrowed by 5.8 basis points to about 56 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond.

