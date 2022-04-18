CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips ahead of CPI data this week
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback
* Trades in a range of 1.2609 to 1.2644
* Price of U.S. oil rises 1.1%
* Canadian bond yields ease across much of the curve
TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly climbed and investors awaited domestic inflation data later in the week.
Canada's consumer price index report for March, due on Wednesday, could help guide expectations for further tightening from the Bank of Canada.
Last Wednesday, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 1%, its biggest single hike in more than two decades, in an effort to limit inflation.
The Federal Reserve is also expected to move aggressively to tackle inflation, which helped underpin the U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil futures
The Canadian dollar
Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in four weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of April 12, net long positions had increased to 12,158 contracts from 6,923 in the prior week.
The loonie has gained 0.1% since the beginning of the year,
trailing only the Australian dollar
Canadian government bond yields edged lower across much of
the curve. The 10-year
