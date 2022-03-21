CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to nearly 2-month high as oil jumps
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback
* Touches strongest level since Jan. 26 at 1.2580
* Price of U.S. oil increases 4.5%
* Canadian bond yields rise across the curve
TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices climbed and speculators raised bullish bets on the currency.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, jumped as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.
U.S. crude
Net long positions in the loonie increased to 17,740 contracts as of March 15 from 7,646 in the prior week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
Canada said it plans to issue its inaugural Canadian dollar-denominated green bond this week. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.