CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 5-week high as rate hike cycle begins
(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against greenback
* Touches its strongest since Jan. 26 at 1.2632
* Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 7% higher
* Canadian bond yields rebound across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on Wednesday against the greenback and all the other G10 currencies, as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time since October 2018 despite recent financial market volatility due to the crisis in Ukraine.
Canada's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% as expected to help fight inflation and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program.
"There was a good deal of uncertainty as to how they would respond to the geopolitical events and they stuck to their knitting pretty firmly," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.
The BoC's concern about inflation pressures did a lot "to cement expectations for future interest rate hikes," Goshko added.
Money markets expect the central bank to hike again in April
and about six times in total this year.
The Canadian dollar
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level in nearly 11 years as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks.
U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.