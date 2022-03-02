CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 5-week high as rate hike cycle begins

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against greenback

* Touches its strongest since Jan. 26 at 1.2632

* Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 7% higher

* Canadian bond yields rebound across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on Wednesday against the greenback and all the other G10 currencies, as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time since October 2018 despite recent financial market volatility due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Canada's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% as expected to help fight inflation and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program.

"There was a good deal of uncertainty as to how they would respond to the geopolitical events and they stuck to their knitting pretty firmly," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

The BoC's concern about inflation pressures did a lot "to cement expectations for future interest rate hikes," Goshko added.

Money markets expect the central bank to hike again in April and about six times in total this year.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2646 to the greenback, or 79.08 U.S. cents, the biggest gain among G10 currencies. It touched its strongest level since Jan. 26 at 1.2632.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level in nearly 11 years as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks.

U.S. crude prices settled nearly 7% higher at $110.60 a barrel, while U.S. stock indexes advanced after a bruising start to the week, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year rose 8.9 basis points to 1.801%, recovering some ground after it slumped on Tuesday to its lowest intraday level in nearly eight weeks at 1.679%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.