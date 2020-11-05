CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 2-month high as greenback slides

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact, pressuring the greenback, and investors weighed the policy implications of a potentially divided U.S. Congress.

* Canadian dollar gains 0.7% against the greenback

* Loonie touches its strongest since Sept. 1 at 1.3024

* Price of U.S. oil settles 0.9% lower

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3051 to the greenback, or 76.62 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 1 at 1.3024.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar slumped against a basket of major currencies, as global stocks rallied and the Fed pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a still undecided presidential election.

Regardless of the outcome of the White House race, a divided Congress could lead to policy gridlock in Washington, raising doubts over prospects for a large coronavirus relief package. A large economic package would bolster the outlook for Canada's commodity-linked currency, FX strategists said in a Reuters poll.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.9% lower at $38.79 a barrel.

Canada's jobs report for October is due on Friday, which could offer some clues about the strength of Canada's economic recovery.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up half a basis point at 0.617%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Chizu Nomiyama) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

