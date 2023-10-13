CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar claws back weekly loss as oil jumps

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, moved sharply higher and investors raised bets on another Bank of Canada interest rate hike later this month.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3660 to the greenback, or 73.21 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3637 to 1.3694. For the week, it was nearly unchanged.

"I think oil prices going up is definitely helping but it is still a very small movement (for the currency) in that regard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

OilClc1 settled 5.8% higher at $87.69 a barrel as investors priced in the possibility that the conflict in the Middle East could widen as Israel began ground raids inside the Gaza Strip.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said a recent surge in long-term bond yields is not a substitute for monetary policy and the bank would be weighing whether to let previous rate hikes work through the economy or raise again to counter sticky inflation.

Money markets see a 36% chance of a rate hike at the central bank's next policy decision on Oct. 25, up from 27% before Macklem spoke.

"I think they would probably prefer to stay sidelined," said Sahota. "It's going to take a little push higher in inflation for the Bank of Canada to really escalate the potential of another rate hike."

Canadian consumer price index data for September is due on Wednesday. Economists expect the annual rate of inflation to hold steady at 4%.

The Canadian 2-year yield CA2YT=RR rose 3.2 basis points to 4.865%, while the gap between it and the equivalent U.S. rate narrowed by 4.9 basis points to roughly 19 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

