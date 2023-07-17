CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar claws back some of Friday's losses

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as domestic data showed wholesale trade notching its biggest monthly advance since November 2021, but the gain for the currency was modest after a setback on Friday.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3185 to the greenback, or 75.84 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3161 to 1.3232.

On Friday, it gave back some of its recent rally after posting a 10-month high at 1.3090.

The price action is a sign "that people were using the new high on the loonie to take that opportunity to sell loonies instead of extend that rally," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.

"It shows that, while we are bullish over the medium term, it's going to be a rocky road and we don't think we are going to see too much upside on the loonie from here over the next couple of months."

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 3.5% in May from April, helped by higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The data adds to evidence of the economy picking up in May. Still, analysts expect data on Tuesday to show that Canadian inflation slowed to an annual rate of 3% in June, moving back within the BoC's target range of 1% to 3%.

The central bank has shifted to a less prescriptive messaging strategy than it used in January when it signaled a rate-hike pause that reignited the housing market.

The price of oil CLc1, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.7% lower at $74.15 a barrel, while Canadian bond yields rose across the curve

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 3.1 basis points at 3.398%.

