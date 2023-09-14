CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar beats G10 peers as oil hits $90 a barrel

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Thursday strengthened against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies as investor sentiment improved and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed to its highest level this year.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3514 per U.S. dollar, or 74.00 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Sept. 1 at 1.3494.

The Australian dollar AUD= was the only other G10 currency to move higher against the greenback, advancing slightly less than 0.2%.

"The move in crude, along with broadly improving risk sentiment and relatively stable central bank expectations, has allowed the loonie to bounce back from oversold conditions," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.

Wall Street's main indexes rose as hotter-than-expected economic data failed to erode optimism over a likely pause this month in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 settled 1.9% higher at $90.16 a barrel on expectations of tighter supply, while the U.S. dollar notched its highest level in six months against a basket of major currencies as the European Central Bank's signal that it was finished with its rate hike cycle weighed on the euro.

Domestic data showed that wholesale trade grew by 0.2% in July from June, short of estimates for a 1.4% gain, helped by higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year CA10YT=RR nearly unchanged at 3.691%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.