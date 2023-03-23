CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dlr notches 2-week high as Wall Street rallies

Canadian dollar rises 0.5% against greenback

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as optimism that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking campaign is nearing an end bolstered equity markets.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher and the U.S. dollar.DXY was trading near its lowest level since early February against a basket of major currencies after the Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points but dropped language saying "ongoing increases" would likely be appropriate.

That indicated a clear shift in the U.S. central bank's stance as it assesses recent turmoil in the banking sector that threatens to cause a severe economic downturn.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3655 to the greenback, or 73.23 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since March 7 at 1.3641.

Adding to support for the loonie, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, moved higher for a fourth day. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.5% at $71.27 a barrel.

Meanwhile, investors were awaiting Canadian retail sales data for January, due on Friday, for clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Analysts forecast sales to rise by 0.7% from December.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve. The 2-year CA2YT=RR eased nearly 1 basis point to 3.512%, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 3.7 basis points at 2.767%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

