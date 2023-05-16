CANADA FX DEBT-CAD strengthens as CPI data fuels rate hike bets

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, May 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showing a surprise acceleration in inflation led to investors betting on a possible further rate hike by the Bank of Canada in the coming months.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3445 per U.S. dollar, or 74.38 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3405 to 1.3493. It was the only G10 currency to gain ground against the greenback.

"The Canadian data has proved resilient all year long and so has the Canadian dollar," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "There was a feeling that Canadian inflation was on autopilot towards tolerable levels but maybe that's not the case."

Canada's consumer price index rose 4.4% year-over-year in April after a 4.3% increase in March, marking the first increase in 10 months. Analysts had expected inflation to cool to 4.1%.

"With inflation staying stubbornly high and signs of reacceleration in Canadian housing, the Bank of Canada won't be able to cut rates this year," Button said.

The BoC has paused its tightening campaign, leaving its benchmark rate on hold at a 15-year high of 4.50% since January.

Money markets had been anticipating a continued period of steady policy before a possible shift to rate cuts before the end of 2023. They now see about a 40% chance of a rate increase by July. 0#BOCWATCH

Signs of recovery in Canada's housing market after a year-long slump, just as higher borrowing costs are expected to slow much of the rest of the economy, could raise inflation and delay a shift by the central bank to interest rate cuts, analysts have said.

The Canadian 2-year yield CA2YT=RR rose 12.1 basis points to 3.934%, its highest level since March 10, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 11.1 basis points at 3.064%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.