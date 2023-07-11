CANADA FX DEBT-CAD notches 6-day high ahead of expected BoC rate hike

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest in nearly one week against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as oil prices rose and investors looked forward to a likely interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3241 to the greenback, or 75.52 U.S. cents, its strongest level since last Wednesday.

"The markets are in a holding pattern here, waiting for - at least for Canadian traders - a double whammy of both U.S. inflation data and then the Bank of Canada announcement," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

The BoC is heading toward a second consecutive quarter-point interest rate hike at a policy decision on Wednesday after a month of economic data revealed resilient growth, a stubbornly tight labor market and sticky underlying inflation, analysts said.

"The commentary (from the central bank) is going to be pretty key here ... just because they haven't necessarily won the battle on inflation at this point," Sahota said.

"Generally we feel that the moves we saw in USD-CAD and the loonie appreciation in mid June ... we think that's a precursor for more Canadian dollar strength to come down the pipe, but it's not going to be a straight-line move."

In June, the Canadian dollar touched a nine-month high at 1,3114.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.5% higher on Tuesday at $74.83 a barrel, boosted by a falling U.S. dollar, hopes for higher demand in the developing world and supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve. The 2-year climbed 8 basis points to 4.818%, while the 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 2.9 basis points at 3.542%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

