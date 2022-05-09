CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to 1.30 per U.S. dollar on global growth worries
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback
* Touches its weakest since December 2020 at 1.30
* Price of U.S. oil settles 6.1% lower
* 10-year yield pulls back from a fresh 11-year high
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 17 months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising worries about the global economic outlook weighed particularly heavily on commodity-linked currencies.
The loonie
"A lot of commodity currencies are just getting smoked against the (U.S.) dollar," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"What was a very strong terms-of-trade tailwind for these currencies that helped them outperform in Q1 (the first quarter), some of that is being reversed just because these currencies need to see strong growth to maintain their loftiness."
Some other commodity-linked currencies fell more sharply
than the loonie, including the Australian and New Zealand
dollars
The price of oil
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle is due to speak
on Thursday on the topic of commodities, growth and inflation,
which could offer clues on the interest rate outlook. Money
markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by
half a percentage point for a second straight policy meeting on
June 1.
Canadian government bond yields pulled back from fresh
multi-year highs, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The
10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.