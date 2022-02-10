CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as investors eye aggressive Fed rate hikes

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2637 to 1.2720

* Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher

* 10-year yield touches its highest in nearly three years

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the greenback on Thursday as investors raised bets on aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and Canada scrambled to limit economic damage from the blocking of a major trade route to the United States.

U.S. bond yields climbed and the greenback rose against a basket of major currencies as the U.S. consumer price index climbed to a 40-year high of 7.5%, fueling speculation of a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Fed next month.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to hike next month but investors are sticking with bets for a more conventional 25 basis points increase.

"Canadian inflation on an absolute basis is not as high as the U.S. number and that gives the Bank of Canada a bit more leeway to be more measured in its hiking path," said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank Canada.

The latest data, for December, showed Canadian inflation at 4.8%. The January CPI report is due next Wednesday.

A Canadian mayor said that police were prepared to physically remove anti-coronavirus mandate protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest border crossings in North America, and forced U.S. automakers to reduce operations.

The Canadian dollar weakened 0.3% to 1.2707 to the greenback, or 78.70 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2637 to 1.2720.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.3% higher at $89.88 a barrel, supported by prospects for rising energy demand.

Canadian government bond yields jumped across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year touched its highest level since March 2019 at 1.956% before dipping to 1.931%, up 8.4 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Grant McCool and Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.