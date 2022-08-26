CANADA FX DEBT-C$ swings to weekly decline on hawkish Powell

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor sentiment buckled on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish tone to battling inflation.

Wall Street tumbled and the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after Powell said the Fed will raise borrowing costs as high as needed to restrict growth, and would keep them there "for some time" to bring down inflation.

The remarks dashed investors' hopes that the Fed's aggressive approach to hikes might be modified soon, particularly after data showing that U.S. inflation eased considerably in July.

"Nothing we heard today changes our USD call," Bipan Rai, North America head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note. "We're still constructive – particularly against commodity FX proxies and select EM (emerging markets)."

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in risk appetite. Oil settled 0.6% higher at $93.06 a barrel in see-saw trading.

Money markets see about a 60% chance that both the Fed and the Bank of Canada will hike by three-quarters of a percentage point in September and expect policy rates to peak between 3.75% and 4% next year.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.8% lower at 1.3025 to the greenback, or 76.78 U.S. cents. For the week, it was down 0.2%.

Meanwhile, domestic data added to evidence of Canada's improved fiscal performance.

Canada recorded a C$10.2 billion ($7.8 billion) budget surplus for the first three months of fiscal 2022/23, helped by higher tax revenues, the finance ministry said.

Canadian government bond yields rose and the curve further inverted. The 2-year climbed 5.9% basis points to 3.556%, while the 10-year was up nearly one basis point higher at 3.023%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

