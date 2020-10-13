US Markets
JNJ

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near 5-week high as risk appetite ebbs on vaccine worries

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the pause of a high profile COVID-19 vaccine trial offset robust Chinese trade data, with the currency holding near an earlier five-week high.

* Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback

* Loonie touches a five-week high intraday at 1.3095

* Price of U.S. oil increases 1.9%

* Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the pause of a high profile COVID-19 vaccine trial offset robust Chinese trade data, with the currency holding near an earlier five-week high.

Data showing that Chinese exports and imports climbed in September boosted the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 1.9% to $40.17 a barrel but global equity markets were pressured by news that Johnson & Johnson has paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials because of an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3105 to the greenback, or 76.31 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 8 at 1.3095.

Last week, the Canadian dollar notched its largest gain since early June, helped by a rebound in oil prices and hopes for U.S. stimulus, as well as strong domestic jobs data.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday as Canada's market reopened following the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The 10-year fell 3.6 basis points to 0.593%, pulling back from its highest since Sept. 1 at 0.646% earlier in the session. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular