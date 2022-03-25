CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near 2-month high ahead of BoC policymaker speech

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2518 to 1.2553

* Price of U.S. oil falls 1.9%

* Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stock markets globally headed for a second straight week of gains and investors awaited a speech by a Bank of Canada deputy governor.

World stock markets edged higher and were set for a second consecutive week of gains for the first time in 2022, though sentiment was broadly cautious as markets evaluated the economic risks from the Federal Reserve's policy tightening and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, was down 1.9% at $110.19 a barrel as some supply concerns eased after a partial export resumption from Kazakhstan's CPC crude terminal.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki is due to speak at 12:45 p.m. ET (1645 GMT) on monetary policy to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates nearly 200 basis points further in 2022 to fight inflation, after it hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic.

Fiscal spending could add to inflation pressures, after

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a surprise political deal with the smaller left-leaning New Democrats.

The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2520 to the greenback, or 79.87 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2518 to 1.2553.

It follows eight straight days of gains for the currency, its longest winning streak since August 2016. On Thursday it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2507.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year yield was up 3.1 basis points at 2.173%. It has climbed nearly 74 basis points since the beginning of the month, putting it on track for its sharpest monthly increase since March 2002. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.