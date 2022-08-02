CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as investors weigh U.S.-China tensions

* Loonie trades in a range 1.2838 to 1.2878

TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the recent recovery in risk appetite lost some momentum, with the currency pulling back from a seven-week high the day before.

Stocks slipped and bond yields fell on worries a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would further harm relations between China and the United States.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to investor risk appetite.

Oil seesawed as concern about a possible global recession weighed and ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% at $94 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2850 to the greenback, or 77.82 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2838 to 1.2878.

On Monday, it touched its strongest since June 10 at 1.2764.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 26, net long positions had increased to 15,769 contracts from 6,667 in the prior week.

Canada's employment report for July, due on Friday, could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a more deeply inverted yield curve.

The 10-year fell 9.8 basis points to 2.513%, while it was trading 3.7 basis points further below the 2-year at a gap of 41.2 basis points.

