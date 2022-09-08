CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies ahead of BoC economic progress report
* Loonie trades in a range of 1.3106 to 1.3159
* Price of U.S. oil increases 1.2%
* Canadian bond yields edge higher across curve
TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was unchanged against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as equity markets dipped and investors awaited the delivery of an economic progress report by a senior Bank of Canada official.
The speech by Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers comes one day after the BoC hiked its benchmark interest rate to a 14-year high of 3.25%. Rogers remarks are due to be published by the central bank at 11:25 p.m. ET (1525 GMT).
Wall Street gave back some of its previous day's gains as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the European Central Bank's decision to raise its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points.
The Canadian dollar
Still, analysts expect Canada's currency to rebound over the coming year, supported by higher interest rates and solid domestic economic prospects.
The Canadian employment report for August, due on Friday, could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back
some of Wednesday's sharp decline. U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the
curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The
10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.