CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies after hitting a 2-year low as oil rallies

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and the sell-off in global equity markets lost some momentum, with the currency rebounding from its weakest level in more than two years.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks outweighed recession fears.

U.S. crude prices were up 3.5% at $85.88 a barrel, while stocks globally clawed back some earlier declines as investors assessed the economic impact of a wave of central bank interest rate hikes, including a 75-basis point move by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

"Equity market trends remain the most important determinant of the CAD's performance in the short run," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3460 to the greenback, or 74.29 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since July 2020 at 1.3544.

Canada's retail sales data for July, due on Friday, could help guide expectations for further tightening from the Bank of Canada.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year rose 6.7 basis points to 3.109% but fell 3.5 basis points further below the equivalent U.S. rate to a gap of 50.5 basis points. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

