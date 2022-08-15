CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides as China's economic data revives growth worries

* Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback

* Touches its weakest since last Monday at 1.2934

* Price of U.S. oil tumbles 5.4%

* Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a one-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday, as disappointing Chinese economic data stoked fears of a global slowdown and ahead of a key domestic inflation report this week.

Global shares fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies after data showed China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July.

Hopes that the global economy could avoid recession had helped bolster investor sentiment in recent days.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled on demand fears. U.S. crude prices fell 5.4% to $87.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2922 to the greenback, or 77.39 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since July 5.

The currency touched its weakest since last Monday at 1.2934.

Still, speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in eight weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

As of Aug. 9, net long positions had increased to 21,223 contracts from 20,277 in the prior week.

Canada's inflation report for July, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for further aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

Analysts expect the headline rate to ease to 7.6% after climbing in June to 8.1%, its highest since 1983.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 5.7 basis points to 2.681%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Holmes) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.