CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data

TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly three weeks, as U.S. inflation data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would continue to tighten aggressively.

Equity markets globally fell and the greenback jumped as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August from July, cementing bets of a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reversed earlier gains, with U.S. crude futures down 0.3% at $87.54 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.3083 to the greenback, or 76.44 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest since Aug. 26 at 1.2955.

Meanwhile, bets rose that the Bank of Canada would raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Oct. 26.

The central bank hiked by 75 basis points last week, lifting rates to a 14-year high of 3.25%.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year jumped 10.2 basis points to 3.705%, while the 10-year was up 4.7 basis points at 3.191%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

