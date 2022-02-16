CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises as hot inflation data supports rate hike bets

(Adds details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against U.S. dollar

* Trades in a range of 1.2665 to 1.2727

* Canada's annual rate of inflation rises to 5.1%

* Canadian 10-year yield touches a 3-year high at 1.995%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed inflation further heating up, supporting expectations for the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest rates next month.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in January to a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise, while the average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures rose to 3.2%.

The Bank of Canada will be nimble and potentially "forceful" in tackling uncomfortably high inflation, Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign of interest rate increases.

Money markets expect a hike at the next policy announcement on March 2, with about a 30% chance of a larger 50-basis-point increase rather than the more conventional move of 25 basis points.

"With expectations of a 50 basis points hike unlikely to rise too much in response to today's (CPI) report ... (the) focus will likely remain on broader market risk appetite," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

U.S. stocks seesawed as investors weighed geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The minutes showed that decisions on rate hikes would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, recouped some of Tuesday's decline with U.S. crude futures settling 1.7% higher at $93.66 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was 0.2% higher at 1.2690 to the greenback, or 78.80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2665 to 1.2727.

The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest intraday level since January 2019 at 1.995% before pulling back to 1.971%, nearly unchanged on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Richard Chang) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

