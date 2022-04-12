CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from 4-week low as investors weigh U.S. inflation data
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
* Touches its weakest intraday level since March 17 at 1.2661
* Price of U.S. oil rises 3.9%
* Canadian bond yields ease across curve
TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from its weakest level in nearly four weeks, as oil prices rose and U.S. data showed a measure of underlying inflation climbing less than expected in March.
U.S. core CPI increased by 6.5% in the 12 months through March, the largest advance since August 1982, but below the 6.6% rate that economists expected.
Investors have been bracing for the Federal Reserve and the
Bank of Canada to move aggressively to tamp down inflation.
Canada's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a
half-percentage-point on Wednesday, its first hike of that
magnitude since May 2020.
It could also move to shrink its bloated balance sheet, a process known as quantitative tightening.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
