CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recoups some losses as Bank of Canada signals more tightening

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on Wednesday before clawing back much of its drop, as oil prices fell and investors weighed how much further the Bank of Canada would tighten monetary policy.

The BoC hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to a 14-year high of 3.25%, as expected, and said the policy rate would need to go even higher as the central bank battles raging inflation.

Money markets expect about 50 basis points of additional tightening by the end of this year. .

"It does feel as though the bank is preparing the market for the possibility that rates will need to keep moving higher for more than one or two more meetings," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to its lowest level since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine on demand fears stoked by looming recession risks and downbeat Chinese trade data.

U.S. crude prices were down 3.6% at $83.28 a barrel, while the loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3170 to the greenback, or 75.93 U.S. cents. Ahead of the BoC's policy announcement, the currency touched its weakest level since July 14 at 1.3208.

Still, analysts expect Canada's currency to rebound over the coming year, supported by higher interest rates and solid domestic economic prospects.

Economic data was mixed on Wednesday and had little market impact.

Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$4.1 billion in July as both exports and imports fell, while the seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rebounded in August after slumping in July to its lowest level since December 2021.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year rose 3.5 basis points to 3.653%, while the 10-year was down 3.9 basis points at 3.160%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

