CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 6-day low as greenback broadly declines

* Loonie touches its weakest since March 9 at 1.2871

* Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 7%

* Canadian housing starts rise 8% in February

* Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from its weakest level in nearly one week, as investors weighed further pull-back in oil prices and domestic data showed an increase in housing starts.

The loonie was nearly unchanged at 1.2818 to the greenback, or 78.02 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 9 at 1.2871.

The recovery from a six-day low for the loonie came as the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies and Wall Street rose, with investors bracing for a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled to its lowest levels in almost three weeks as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns.

U.S. crude prices were down nearly 7% at $95.82 a barrel. Earlier this month, oil touched its highest since 2008 at $130.50 as Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Canadian housing starts rose 8% in February compared with the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed.

Separate data showed that Canadian home prices surged to an all-time high in February and that factory sales increased by 0.6% in January from December.

Canada's inflation report for February, due on Wednesday, could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year eased 5.9 basis points to 2.105%, after touching on Monday its highest level since December 2018 at 2.168%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.