CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 1-month low as Fed hikes by 75 bps
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback
* Price of U.S. settles 3% lower
* Canada's average resale home price falls 4.7% in May
* Canadian bond yields tumble across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, with the currency recovering from a one-month low in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point.
U.S. stocks clawed back some recent losses, bond yields eased and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground as the Fed announced its biggest rate increase since 1994.
In a subsequent news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell referenced the rarity of the size of the rate increase.
"The Canadian dollar is seeing a bit of a bounce here on broad USD selling after Powell said he doesn't expect moves of this kind to be common going forward," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.
Investors have worried that the Fed would not be able to control inflation without triggering a recession.
The prospect of lower demand weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. It settled 3% lower at $115.31 a barrel.
Money markets see about a 60% chance that the Bank of Canada
would also hike by three quarters of a percentage point at its
next rate decision on July 13.
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.7% on the month in May and sales fell 8.6%, as rising interest rates continued to cool the country's once scorching housing market.
