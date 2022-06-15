US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 1-month low as Fed hikes by 75 bps

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, with the currency recovering from a one-month low in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point.

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback

* Price of U.S. settles 3% lower

* Canada's average resale home price falls 4.7% in May

* Canadian bond yields tumble across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, with the currency recovering from a one-month low in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point.

U.S. stocks clawed back some recent losses, bond yields eased and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground as the Fed announced its biggest rate increase since 1994.

In a subsequent news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell referenced the rarity of the size of the rate increase.

"The Canadian dollar is seeing a bit of a bounce here on broad USD selling after Powell said he doesn't expect moves of this kind to be common going forward," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.

Investors have worried that the Fed would not be able to control inflation without triggering a recession.

The prospect of lower demand weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. It settled 3% lower at $115.31 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2870 to the greenback, or 77.21 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest since May 13 at 1.2995.

Money markets see about a 60% chance that the Bank of Canada would also hike by three quarters of a percentage point at its next rate decision on July 13.

Canada's average resale home price fell 4.7% on the month in May and sales fell 8.6%, as rising interest rates continued to cool the country's once scorching housing market.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in Treasuries. The 10-year fell 14.1 basis points to 3.486%, after touching on Tuesday the highest since May 2010 at 3.638%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular