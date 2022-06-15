CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 1-month low as Fed hikes by 75 bps

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, with the currency recovering from a one-month low in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point.

U.S. stocks clawed back some recent losses, bond yields eased and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground as the Fed announced its biggest rate increase since 1994.

In a subsequent news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell referenced the rarity of the size of the rate increase.

"The Canadian dollar is seeing a bit of a bounce here on broad USD selling after Powell said he doesn't expect moves of this kind to be common going forward," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.

Investors have worried that the Fed would not be able to control inflation without triggering a recession.

The prospect of lower demand weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. It settled 3% lower at $115.31 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2870 to the greenback, or 77.21 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest since May 13 at 1.2995.

Money markets see about a 60% chance that the Bank of Canada would also hike by three quarters of a percentage point at its next rate decision on July 13.

Canada's average resale home price fell 4.7% on the month in May and sales fell 8.6%, as rising interest rates continued to cool the country's once scorching housing market.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in Treasuries. The 10-year fell 14.1 basis points to 3.486%, after touching on Tuesday the highest since May 2010 at 3.638%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

