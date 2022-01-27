CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds after hitting 3-week low against surging greenback
* Loonie touches weakest level since Jan. 7 at 1.2727
* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.8%
* Canadian payroll employment rises by 37,200 in November
* Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve
TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday, recovering from earlier losses that pushed it to its weakest level in nearly three weeks as investors bet on faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Equities globally
Money markets moved to price in as many as five quarter-percentage-point U.S. rate increases by the end of the year.
The Bank of Canada is also expected to begin hiking rates in March. On Wednesday, it surprised some investors by leaving its benchmark interest rate on hold at 0.25%.
The Canadian dollar
Canadian payroll employment rose by 37,200 in November, the sixth consecutive monthly increase, bringing it close to pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada said.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended
gains to seven-year highs as the Ukraine crisis added to supply
concerns. U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year
It fell 3.1 basis points further below its U.S. equivalent to leave the gap 3.7 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.