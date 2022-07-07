CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as investors weigh 'tension' in rates market
(Corrects first, second and fourth bullets for updated prices)
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
* Trades in a range of 1.2964 to 1.3055
* Canada's trade surplus widens to C$5.3 billion in May
* Price of U.S. oil settles 4.3% higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rebounded and the greenback's recent rally took a breather, with investors awaiting the release of June jobs data that could inform the outlook for interest rates.
The loonie
"There's a lot of tension in the rates market right now," said Marty Halpin, interim head of markets at HSBC Bank Canada. "That tension derives from how are the central banks going to deal with inflation versus are we coming in for a hard landing."
Canadian and U.S. employment data, due on Friday, could provide clues on the strength of the North American economy as the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada prepare markets for additional tightening to tackle soaring inflation.
Money markets expect the BoC to raise its benchmark rate
next week by three-quarters of a percentage point, which would
be its biggest hike in 24 years.
The Canadian dollar will gain less ground than previously thought over the coming year as the growing risk of a global economic slowdown bolsters demand for safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar , a Reuters poll showed.
The greenback steadied on Thursday against a basket of major currencies, after posting a 20-year high the previous day.
Canada's trade surplus widened to C$5.3 billion ($4.1 billion) in May, as higher prices for energy products boosted exports.
Oil
Canadian bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the
move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
