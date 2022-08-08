CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as investors stick to BoC rate hike bets
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback
* Price of U.S. oil declines 0.5%
* Canadian 10-year yield eases 4.7 basis points
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as markets reversed some of the moves made after last week's robust U.S. jobs report and continued to price in another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.
Wall Street's main indexes rose and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as Friday's U.S. jobs data soothed some fears about an economic slowdown even as it added to expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.
Meanwhile, money markets see about a two-thirds chance that
the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates by three quarters of a
percentage point in September despite data on Friday showing
that Canada's economy shed jobs for a second straight month.
"The underlying trend in job growth remains firm and a couple of soft reports will not significantly ease the Bank of Canada's concern about what it has characterized as a 'very, very tight' labour market," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.
Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in seven weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Canadian government bond yields fell across much of an inverted yield curve.
