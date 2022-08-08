CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as investors stick to BoC rate hike bets

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback

* Price of U.S. oil declines 0.5%

* Canadian 10-year yield eases 4.7 basis points

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as markets reversed some of the moves made after last week's robust U.S. jobs report and continued to price in another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

Wall Street's main indexes rose and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as Friday's U.S. jobs data soothed some fears about an economic slowdown even as it added to expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, money markets see about a two-thirds chance that the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point in September despite data on Friday showing that Canada's economy shed jobs for a second straight month.

"The underlying trend in job growth remains firm and a couple of soft reports will not significantly ease the Bank of Canada's concern about what it has characterized as a 'very, very tight' labour market," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2843 to the greenback, or 77.86 U.S. cents, after touching on Friday its weakest intraday level in more than two weeks at 1.2984.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in seven weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, held near a six-month low amid worries about the demand outlook. U.S. crude prices were down 0.5% at $88.60 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields fell across much of an inverted yield curve.

Canadian government bond yields fell across much of an inverted yield curve.

The 10-year was down 4.7 basis points at 2.701%, while it dropped an additional 5.4 basis points below the 2-year to a gap of 55.5 basis points.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.