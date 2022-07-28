CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 6-week high as U.S. economy contracts

* Loonie touches its strongest since June 13 at 1.2796

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, retreating from an earlier six-week high as oil prices rose and data showed the economy contracting for a second quarter in the U.S., Canada's main trading partner.

U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation, which could fan financial market fears the economy was already in recession.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.3% at $98.50 a barrel, extending gains from the previous session, as lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2825 to the greenback, or 78.03 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since June 13 at 1.2796.

Domestic data showed that payroll employment decreased by 26,100 in May, the first decline since May 2021.

Canada's GDP data for May is due on Friday, which is expected to show a contraction in Canada's economy.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year eased 6.2 basis points to 2.704%, after touching on Wednesday its lowest intraday level in one month at 2.699%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

