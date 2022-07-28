CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 6-week high as U.S. economy contracts
* Loonie touches its strongest since June 13 at 1.2796
* Canadian payroll employment falls 26,100 in May
* Price of U.S. oil rises 1.3%
* 10-year yield falls 6.2 basis points to 2.704%
TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, retreating from an earlier six-week high as oil prices rose and data showed the economy contracting for a second quarter in the U.S., Canada's main trading partner.
U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation, which could fan financial market fears the economy was already in recession.
Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.
U.S. crude oil futures
The Canadian dollar
Domestic data showed that payroll employment decreased by 26,100 in May, the first decline since May 2021.
Canada's GDP data for May is due on Friday, which is expected to show a contraction in Canada's economy.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.