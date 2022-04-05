CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 5-month high on hawkish Fed outlook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, giving back its earlier gains, as hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker pushed U.S. bond yields and the greenback sharply higher.

The loonie was nearly unchanged at 1.2490 to the greenback, or 80.06 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest level since Nov. 10 at 1.2404.

"The Canadian dollar initially strengthened ... piggybacking on the strength of the Australian dollar," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "It has since relinquished those gains after the Fed's Brainard was much more hawkish than expected."

The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expects a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia dropped its pledge to be "patient" on hiking interest rates, boosting the Australian dollar .

Canadian data showed that exports rose 2.8% in February to a record high. It was driven mostly by energy products, including oil.

The price of oil settled 1.3% lower at $101.96 a barrel, pressured by the rising U.S. dollar and growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand.

Meanwhile, Canada's Liberal party government finds itself in a bind ahead of this week's budget: The economy has recovered from the pandemic, yet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged billions in new stimulus, a political poker chip that could further torch runaway inflation.

Canadian government bond yields moved higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 7.5 basis points to 2.551%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

