CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-week high as risk appetite cools
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
* Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2762
* Flash estimate shows factory sales up 1.6% in April
* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve
TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as equity markets globally gave back some of the previous day's rally and a preliminary domestic estimate showed manufacturing sales climbing in April.
Shares slid worldwide as fears about weak earnings and slowing economic growth punctured the recent mini-rally.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for the global economy.
Oil dipped as concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs balanced tight global supply and an expected pick-up in demand during the U.S. summer driving season.
U.S. crude
Canadian factory sales rose 1.6% in April from March, largely driven by higher sales of petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.
A separate flash estimate for the same month showed that wholesale trade rose 0.2%.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve as the market reopened following Monday's holiday for
Victoria Day. The 10-year
